South Euclid Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police identified the suspect wanted in the officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 14 as ‘armed and dangerous’ 37-year-old Carl Keith Hampton, Jr.

“In addition to active felony warrants with a local agency for obstructing official business and receiving stolen property, Hampton has an extensive violent criminal history to include charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated assault, as well as multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses,” SEPD stated.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate the South Euclid Police shooting.

SEPD said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the corners of Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road.

According to police, a driver reported a white car stopped at the intersection and said there was a man passed out behind the wheel with a gun on his lap.

Officers responded and confirmed the man was armed before he allegedly put the car in drive and crashed into a police cruiser.

SEPD said the man refused to stop the car and place his hands on the steering wheel.

He then put the car in reverse, and that’s when an officer fired off two shots, according to SEPD.

SEPD do not know if the man was hit by the shots.

He fled the scene, and according to SEPD, officers lost track of him after a short chase.

Cleveland Heights police later spotted the vehicle, but the man was able to run away.

SEPD said he’s still at large following an “extensive search.”

He was described by SEPD as 6′ tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes.

Hampton is on active supervision through adult parole, SEPD said, and his last known address is in the 3310 block of Desota Avenue in Cleveland Heights.

Call the SEPD Detective Bureau at 216-691-4252 and reference report #221837 if you have any information on this crime.

Carl Keith Hampton Jr. (South Euclid Police)

Below is 19 News’ previous coverage of this incident:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

