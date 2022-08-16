Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s emergency responders were called to the scene of an overnight stabbing on the city’s East side.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred on East 71st Street near Hand Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Cleveland EMS said a male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Stabbing 3400 block of E71st Street. Male unknown age large gash to the arm. Scanner reports EMS made a request to apply a tourniquet. Victim was transported in critical condition. Fire was called to wash the blood from the area. pic.twitter.com/rWHXDc4U9S — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 16, 2022

Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

Suspect information was not immediately provided.

