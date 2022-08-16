Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s emergency responders were called to the scene of an overnight stabbing on the city’s East side.
According to authorities, the stabbing occurred on East 71st Street near Hand Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Cleveland EMS said a male victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.
Suspect information was not immediately provided.
