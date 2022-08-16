Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose.

According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.

Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit out of Mahoning County, are trying to capture the marsupial.

Police initially thought the animal was a baby kangaroo. But late Sunday afternoon, the department said the animal is a wallaby in a Facebook post.

“I thought it was just somebody seeing something that looked like that but when we got the video Friday of the kangaroo crossing the road, it was a whole different world at that time,” said Taylor.

Kegan Powell and Summer McMerrell shot the video that went viral. They tell 19 News they were driving down State Route 93 early Saturday morning when they saw something strange.

“My mental process was is that an Armadillo? No, we’re not in Texas and then it stood up and looked at me and I was like, I think that’s a kangaroo. And I yelled out instinctively, if we don’t get a video of this, nobody’s ever gonna believe us,” said Powell.

Taylor tells 19 News, if it wasn’t for the video, he wouldn’t have believed a wallaby was on the loose in his village. No one has claimed it and no zoos in Northeast Ohio have reported any missing marsupials.

The wallaby’s location is known to police, but Taylor said they are not releasing details for public safety.

Taylor said the city of Brewster does not have an ordinance prohibiting residents from owning kangaroos.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said kangaroos are not considered dangerous wild animals under Ohio Revised Code.

The ODA also said kangaroos are allowed to be owned since they do not have regulatory authority over the animals but may be restricted depending on the city they’re in.

No one should approach, hunt or search for the animal. Taylor said encounters can be dangerous, and anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police.

