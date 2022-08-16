2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose

Warning: The video below contains profanity that has been bleeped.
By Sia Nyorkor, Alec Sapolin and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose.

Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County (video)

According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.

Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit out of Mahoning County, are trying to capture the marsupial.

Police initially thought the animal was a baby kangaroo. But late Sunday afternoon, the department said the animal is a wallaby in a Facebook post.

The Brewster Police Department has received several calls of a Wallaby being observed in the Village and Surrounding...

Posted by Brewster Police Department - Ohio on Sunday, August 14, 2022

“I thought it was just somebody seeing something that looked like that but when we got the video Friday of the kangaroo crossing the road, it was a whole different world at that time,” said Taylor.

Kegan Powell and Summer McMerrell shot the video that went viral. They tell 19 News they were driving down State Route 93 early Saturday morning when they saw something strange.

“My mental process was is that an Armadillo? No, we’re not in Texas and then it stood up and looked at me and I was like, I think that’s a kangaroo. And I yelled out instinctively, if we don’t get a video of this, nobody’s ever gonna believe us,” said Powell.

Taylor tells 19 News, if it wasn’t for the video, he wouldn’t have believed a wallaby was on the loose in his village. No one has claimed it and no zoos in Northeast Ohio have reported any missing marsupials.

The wallaby’s location is known to police, but Taylor said they are not releasing details for public safety.

Taylor said the city of Brewster does not have an ordinance prohibiting residents from owning kangaroos.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said kangaroos are not considered dangerous wild animals under Ohio Revised Code.

The ODA also said kangaroos are allowed to be owned since they do not have regulatory authority over the animals but may be restricted depending on the city they’re in.

No one should approach, hunt or search for the animal. Taylor said encounters can be dangerous, and anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police.

clarification: The Brewster Police Department released new information saying the animal is a wallaby and not a baby kangaroo. Our story has been updated to reflect the clarification.

This story will be updated as information is received.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
High gas prices hit Cleveland’s budget too, doubling cost of fuel for vehicles
19 News
Massive fire rocks chemical plant in Madison Village
19 News
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after overnight stabbing on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose