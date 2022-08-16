2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?

COVID-19 Booster
COVID-19 Booster(KOLD News 13)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated vaccines that will, not only be effective against the original strain of COVID-19, but also the most recent variants like Omicron BA.1.

This will most likely come as a booster shot, and will be recommend for those 50 and older first.

While new boosters are a month or two away, that puts some into the difficult decision of whether or not to get the current booster, or wait for the new version.

Dr. Keith Artmitage, the director of the University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health held a live discussion with Cleveland 19 on this very issue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Health officials have confirmed new cases of monkeypox in Cleveland.
Cleveland Department of Health reports 28 cases of monkeypox
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
Health officials have confirmed new cases of monkeypox in Cleveland.
Cleveland Department of Health reports 25 cases of monkeypox
19 News
Ohio doctors urge parents to get kids vaccinated before school starts