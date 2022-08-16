With updated COVID vaccines coming soon, should people wait on getting boosted?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated vaccines that will, not only be effective against the original strain of COVID-19, but also the most recent variants like Omicron BA.1.

This will most likely come as a booster shot, and will be recommend for those 50 and older first.

While new boosters are a month or two away, that puts some into the difficult decision of whether or not to get the current booster, or wait for the new version.

Dr. Keith Artmitage, the director of the University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health held a live discussion with Cleveland 19 on this very issue.

