13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West side fighting for his life in the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was gunned down on the city’s west side Monday night.

19 News is told the boy is currently at MetroHealth in critical condition. The 13-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“A kid was just shot outside my bar,” a 911 caller said.

That kid was 13-year-old, Curtis Jackson. He was shot multiple times Monday night near the intersection of Peony Avenue and Bosworth Avenue on the city’s west side. On Tuesday the Cleveland mayor offered some words of support.

“I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers, a young 13-year-old teenager who was shot,” said Mayor Justin Bibb.

Gunshots rang out in this west side neighborhood, just a stone’s throw away from this elementary school.

“500 feet within a school, school-aged kids are getting shot, it’s not good,” said Louis Samuels.

Samuels just moved to this neighborhood a couple of months ago, now he’s on high alert.

“I was just chilling in my home,” recalled Samuels. “I heard four shots. I let some time go by, I came outside. They had, from this stop sign to the driveway right there taped off, EMS, like four cop cars.”

Cleveland police said they have a person of interest in this case and some employees at the bar told 19 News they witnessed the vicious attack which started with the teen getting beat and escalated into a shooting.

“It’s upsetting,” said Samuels. “It is because I have a kid, a daughter, so for that to happen over here like that it’s kind of concerning.”

