2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West side fighting for his life in the hospital

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was gunned down on the city’s west side Monday night.

19 News is told the boy is currently at MetroHealth in critical condition. The 13-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“A kid was just shot outside my bar,” a 911 caller said.

That kid was 13-year-old, Curtis Jackson. He was shot multiple times Monday night near the intersection of Peony Avenue and Bosworth Avenue on the city’s west side. On Tuesday the Cleveland mayor offered some words of support.

“I just want to keep the family of Curtis Jackson in our prayers, a young 13-year-old teenager who was shot,” said Mayor Justin Bibb.

Gunshots rang out in this west side neighborhood, just a stone’s throw away from this elementary school.

“500 feet within a school, school-aged kids are getting shot, it’s not good,” said Louis Samuels.

Samuels just moved to this neighborhood a couple of months ago, now he’s on high alert.

“I was just chilling in my home,” recalled Samuels. “I heard four shots. I let some time go by, I came outside. They had, from this stop sign to the driveway right there taped off, EMS, like four cop cars.”

Cleveland police said they have a person of interest in this case and some employees at the bar told 19 News they witnessed the vicious attack which started with the teen getting beat and escalated into a shooting.

“It’s upsetting,” said Samuels. “It is because I have a kid, a daughter, so for that to happen over here like that it’s kind of concerning.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland SWAT officers respond to an incident on West 105th Street in June of 2021.
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West side fighting for his life in the hospital
13-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West side fighting for his life in the hospital
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
Cleveland Police: suspect wanted for breaking into cars at Steelyard Commons
Cleveland Police: suspect wanted for breaking into cars at Steelyard Commons