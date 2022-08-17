2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky, right, appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 17,...
Rapper A$AP Rocky, right, appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November 2021 run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 2, 2022.(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to stay away from the former friend.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested in the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna, and the two had a son in May. Both have become as known for fashion trendsetting as for their music.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor
Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe