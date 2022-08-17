2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man who skipped sentencing after shooting at juveniles arrested

Tyler Duncan
Tyler Duncan(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Tyler Duncan Tuesday.

Duncan was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear at an April sentencing.

In October of 2020, Duncan shot at two teens who were playing basketball in the street on Rockaway Street in Akron.

After pleading guilty, Duncan was scheduled to be sentenced on April 8 but never showed up for the hearing.

Members of the NOVFTF and Akron Police Department S.W.A.T. Unit arrested Duncan at a residence in the 1400 block of Grant Street in Akron.

Duncan initially barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom of the residence with a firearm. S.W.A.T. arrived on the scene and eventually negotiated with Duncan to surrender.

Three guns were seized from the residence after the arrest.

