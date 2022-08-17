2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon small business owner frustrated with high NOPEC energy bill

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ali Honar, the owner of Dairy Mart in Avon, had a shocking surprise with his utility bill this month.

He said the current rate through NOPEC is making him pay double than what he normally does for his monthly energy bill.

“Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on with this because with this bill that I have in my hand they charged me an extra $741 dollars just for last month,” Honar said.

Honar even had energy efficient refrigerators installed in recent years to cut down his utility bill.

In his most recent bill, his usage has gone down, but with NOPEC’s current rate the price he’s had to pay has gone up.

“We’re experiencing unprecedented historical price volatility due to a number of factors that have come together all at one time,” Dave Jankowski, a spokesperson for NOPEC said. “There continues to be supply chain issues, there’s residual impact from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine has jacked up global energy prices which has had an impact on the domestic market here.”

Most people were automatically opted into NOPEC years ago and might not have realized it because prices were lower.

Jankowski told 19 News NOPEC’s price per kilowatt is now 12 cents compared to six cents because of soaring energy prices in recent months.

“We’re subject to the same price volatility and market conditions that impact the price of energy as anybody else,” Jankowski said. “We buy on behalf of more customers so that volume gets some advantages in terms of pricing but we’re still buying in a real time market.”

Come September, Honar will be opted out of NOPEC and will pay a lower price through his regular utility company.

“I’m very fortunate I’m in a good area and we do okay here, we have really nice people in this community, very supportive,” Honar said. “So, I don’t think I’m going to go out of business because of this, but again there’s a lot of people out there who cannot afford this.”

NOPEC is encouraging its customers to call them and opt out with no fees. They can return once energy prices go down again.

