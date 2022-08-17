Can you help Cleveland Police ID these theft suspects?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a theft that took place July 28 around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The suspects exited an RTA train, according to police, and began walking through the airport.

They eventually stole a passengers toolbox that had been left unattended, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

