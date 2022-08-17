2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers schedule released

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, a rising contender in the East, will open the season with 2 road games and are due for 9 national TV appearances this season.

The Cavs start the regular season Oct. 19 at Toronto, followed by a trip to Chicago.

The home opener is Oct. 23 against Washington.

The national TV appearances break down this way:

2 games on TNT (Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers and Feb. 2 vs. Memphis).

3 games on ESPN (Feb. 10 at New Orleans, March 1 at Boston and March 15 vs. Philadelphia).

4 games on NBA TV (Nov. 7 at L.A. Clippers, Dec. 26 vs. Brooklyn, March 10 at Miami and March 21 at Brooklyn).

