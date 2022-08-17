Cleveland Cavaliers schedule released
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, a rising contender in the East, will open the season with 2 road games and are due for 9 national TV appearances this season.
The Cavs start the regular season Oct. 19 at Toronto, followed by a trip to Chicago.
The home opener is Oct. 23 against Washington.
The national TV appearances break down this way:
2 games on TNT (Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers and Feb. 2 vs. Memphis).
3 games on ESPN (Feb. 10 at New Orleans, March 1 at Boston and March 15 vs. Philadelphia).
4 games on NBA TV (Nov. 7 at L.A. Clippers, Dec. 26 vs. Brooklyn, March 10 at Miami and March 21 at Brooklyn).
