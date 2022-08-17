Cleveland Cavaliers schedule released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, a rising contender in the East, will open the season with 2 road games and are due for 9 national TV appearances this season.

The Cavs start the regular season Oct. 19 at Toronto, followed by a trip to Chicago.

The home opener is Oct. 23 against Washington.

The national TV appearances break down this way:

2 games on TNT (Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers and Feb. 2 vs. Memphis).

3 games on ESPN (Feb. 10 at New Orleans, March 1 at Boston and March 15 vs. Philadelphia).

4 games on NBA TV (Nov. 7 at L.A. Clippers, Dec. 26 vs. Brooklyn, March 10 at Miami and March 21 at Brooklyn).

And just for fun...



National TV games for the...



- Lakers: 27

- 76ers: 23

- Knicks: 13 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) August 17, 2022

