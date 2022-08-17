Cleveland EMS: Victim of fatal electrocution found in wires 30 feet in air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was electrocuted at a power substation early Wednesday morning on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched to the substation at East 185th Street near Cochran Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still working to shut power off and extricate the body from where it was discovered in the wires approximately 30 feet in the air.

19 News is reaching out to Cleveland police and the utility company for additional information.

This story will be updated.

