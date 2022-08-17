Cleveland police search for identity of B&E, theft suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a breaking and entering, as well as theft, that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m., the man broke into The Pantry convenience store located in the 4600 block of West 130th Street.

Once inside, police said that the man loaded a garbage can with multiple packs and cartons of cigarettes, as well as stole the cash register before fleeing in a light green Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First District Detective Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.