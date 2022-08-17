2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland police search for identity of B&E, theft suspect

Cleveland police b&e suspect
Cleveland police b&e suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a breaking and entering, as well as theft, that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m., the man broke into The Pantry convenience store located in the 4600 block of West 130th Street.

Once inside, police said that the man loaded a garbage can with multiple packs and cartons of cigarettes, as well as stole the cash register before fleeing in a light green Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First District Detective Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets

Latest News

19 News
Man found shot to death in street in suburban neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
Roof collapses during overnight structure fire in Cleveland
19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
I-71 at Bagley Road
Multi-car crash on I-71 causes heavy delays, lane closures during morning commute