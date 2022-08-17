2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash involving overturned semi-truck closes I-90 West at Dead Man’s Curve

Crash involving overturned truck on I-90
Crash involving overturned truck on I-90(Source: Cleveland Division of Fire)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to a mid-day crash involving an overturned truck on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve in downtown Cleveland.

The crash, which was first reported just before noon on Wednesday, caused first responders and the Ohio Department of Transportation to initially block all westbound traffic.

Drivers were diverted onto State Route 2 during the shutdown.

In recent weeks, 19 News has reported on multiple crashes on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve that caused a total shutdown of the interstate.

