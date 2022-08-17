Crash involving overturned semi-truck closes I-90 West at Dead Man’s Curve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to a mid-day crash involving an overturned truck on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve in downtown Cleveland.

The crash, which was first reported just before noon on Wednesday, caused first responders and the Ohio Department of Transportation to initially block all westbound traffic.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-90 West CLOSED at Dead Man’s Curve. No access from Route 2 East. On-ramp at E.26 to I-90 West is OPEN. Semi rollover. No entrapment. Towing crews on scene. Avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/1Y097PcixS — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 17, 2022

Drivers were diverted onto State Route 2 during the shutdown.

In recent weeks, 19 News has reported on multiple crashes on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve that caused a total shutdown of the interstate.

