Baseball field named after Jose Ramirez will be new home to Lincoln-West School’s teams

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was in attendance on Wednesday as city and community leaders announced a new project for Clark Field.

The new turf playing area, which will be installed near the corner of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue, will be named “Jose Ramirez Field” after the Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman.

According to officials, the baseball and softball teams from Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Lincoln-West School will play their home games at Jose Ramirez Field when it is complete.

The new plans are part of the Fields for the Future project, which focuses on improving field conditions for youth baseball and softball players throughout Cleveland.

Additionally, the Davey Tree Expert Company said they will plant new greenery at the field under the Swing for the Trees program.

This is the third field renovated under the Fields for the Future program. The other two were named after C.C. Sabathia and Jim Thome.

