CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is staying in Los Angeles and for big money.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

The deal will take James through his age 40 season.

He’s long claimed a desire to play in the NBA with his son Bronny.

James has over $500 million in on-court earnings, according to Spotrac, which doesn’t count his many endorsements.

