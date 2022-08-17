2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office preparing for Labor Day drunk drivers

Two deputies are in the Lorain County Sheriff's.
Two deputies are in the Lorain County Sheriff's.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day weekend sees many people off of work and enjoying time with family. That time off sometimes means people are having a few drinks and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, something that has been a problem for many communities.

In 2021, 12 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the Labor Day extended weekend, a quarter of those involving alcohol impaired drivers. Lorain County Sheriff’s are hoping people take their warnings to avoid driving drunk by calling for a service instead.

Lorain County said they will be adding more patrols and possibly checkpoints throughout the county over the four-day weekend to make sure people are driving sober. The Sheriff’s Department is trained to spot drunk drivers and properly asses whether or not they should be driving.

