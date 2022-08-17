Lorain County Sheriff’s Office preparing for Labor Day drunk drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day weekend sees many people off of work and enjoying time with family. That time off sometimes means people are having a few drinks and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, something that has been a problem for many communities.

In 2021, 12 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the Labor Day extended weekend, a quarter of those involving alcohol impaired drivers. Lorain County Sheriff’s are hoping people take their warnings to avoid driving drunk by calling for a service instead.

Lorain County said they will be adding more patrols and possibly checkpoints throughout the county over the four-day weekend to make sure people are driving sober. The Sheriff’s Department is trained to spot drunk drivers and properly asses whether or not they should be driving.

