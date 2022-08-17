Lorain man says 19 News helped get huge, smelly pile of trash cleaned up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edward Kinder went from living next door to this huge pile of garbage to a clean empty lot.

He says it’s all because of 19 News.

“Amazing, it’s cleaned up and now we can have family over,” said Kinder. “That was just embarrassing.”

We first introduced you to Kinder back in July. He lives on Denver Avenue in Lorain.

Kinder contacted 19 News because he was frustrated because no came to clean up his neighbor’s burned down house.

After 19 News spoke with Kinder, we contacted the city of Lorain to see what they could do about the issue,

They said they would reach out to the homeowner and tell him him had to clean up the lot in two weeks or he would be cited.

“Since you guys been out here, it was four days and it took them two days to clean it up,” said Kinder.

Kinder says he’s so grateful for 19 News’ help.

Now, he and his fiancé don’t have to see or smell that huge pile of trash.

“I want to tell you thank you guys so much for helping us,” Kinder said. “You guys are wonderful people.”

