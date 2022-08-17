2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found shot to death in street in Cleveland’s West-side suburbs

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives spent the overnight hours investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland’s West side.

The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Rocky River Drive near Homeway Road.

Cleveland EMS said the 30-year-old male victim was found in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

