Man found shot to death in street in Cleveland’s West-side suburbs
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives spent the overnight hours investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland’s West side.
The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Rocky River Drive near Homeway Road.
Cleveland EMS said the 30-year-old male victim was found in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting are still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
