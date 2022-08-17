Multi-car crash on I-71 causes heavy delays, lane closures during morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic came to a standstill on Wednesday morning due to a crash on I-71 northbound near Bagley Road.

Emergency responders initially closed all northbound lanes when the crash was first reported at around 5:40 a.m., but traffic was eventually able to get by under police direction.

ACCIDENT: I-71 NB after Bagley with only the LEFT LANE getting by. The ramp from Bagley to get on to I-71 NB is CLOSED. 2 MILE BACKUP - more next on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/7dYgCynZx3 — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 17, 2022

Strongsville police said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

It’s not known at this time if there were any serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

