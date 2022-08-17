Multi-car crash on I-71 causes heavy delays, lane closures during morning commute
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic came to a standstill on Wednesday morning due to a crash on I-71 northbound near Bagley Road.
Emergency responders initially closed all northbound lanes when the crash was first reported at around 5:40 a.m., but traffic was eventually able to get by under police direction.
Strongsville police said the crash involved multiple vehicles.
It’s not known at this time if there were any serious injuries.
This is a developing story.
