Northeast Ohio Weather: Isolated showers and storms today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving area of low pressure is centered near Boston this morning. This is one of these broad “cut off” systems. Look for a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. High temperatures today in the 75 to 80 degree range. There is also a small chance of a stray shower or storm tonight as well. A light wind overnight will allow most temperatures to dip into the 50s. We have tomorrow and Friday dry. The air mass will be slowly warming. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 80 to 85 degree range. The team is monitoring another system this weekend. Right now it looks like the better chances of rain and storms will be Sunday and Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

