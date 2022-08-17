Roof collapses during overnight structure fire in Cleveland
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that resulted in a roof collapse at a home on the city of Cleveland’s.
The fire at a home that is believed to have been vacant was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Clark Avenue near West 53rd Street, according to officials.
The roof of the multi-story structure collapsed as a result of the intense fire.
There are no known injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.