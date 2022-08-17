Roof collapses during overnight structure fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that resulted in a roof collapse at a home on the city of Cleveland’s.

The fire at a home that is believed to have been vacant was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Clark Avenue near West 53rd Street, according to officials.

Working house fire with roof collapse. Clark and63rd Street. The scanner reports the house was vacant and the fire started on the 2nd floor, pic.twitter.com/wd1ojr96Q3 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 17, 2022

The roof of the multi-story structure collapsed as a result of the intense fire.

A very ominous sky on the scene of a house fire this morning on Cleveland’s west side in the Stockyards neighborhood. The fire causing the homes roof to collapse. We’re told no one was injured, and the home is vacant. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/tMZOzdDvVr — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) August 17, 2022

There are no known injuries at this time.

