Teen shot and killed near Glenville High School in Cleveland

East 113th homicide
East 113th homicide(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen was shot and killed near Glenville High School Wednesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the male was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:10 pm.

There could have also been a second victim driven to an area hospital, police say.

The Cleveland Municipal School District is currently still on summer break.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

