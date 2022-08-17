Teen shot and killed near Glenville High School in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen was shot and killed near Glenville High School Wednesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the male was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:10 pm.

There could have also been a second victim driven to an area hospital, police say.

The Cleveland Municipal School District is currently still on summer break.

