2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets

Latest News

This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, says her physical wounds are slowly healing, but it will take...
Lone survivor of White House lightning strike is on the mend
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months