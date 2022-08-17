Unknown Cleveland man uses stolen credit card, police say
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 2, an unknown man was seen on surveillance video using a stolen credit card, according to police.
Police said the incident took place at the Family Dollar located in the 500 block of East 185th Street around 7:52 p.m.
The man was seen with two teenage girls, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call First District Detective Houska at 216-623-2535, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
