Unknown Cleveland man uses stolen credit card, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 2, an unknown man was seen on surveillance video using a stolen credit card, according to police.

Police said the incident took place at the Family Dollar located in the 500 block of East 185th Street around 7:52 p.m.

The man was seen with two teenage girls, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call First District Detective Houska at 216-623-2535, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

