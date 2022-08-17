2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been sentenced to three to four years in prison after neighbors said he harassed them repeatedly, ultimately firing a gun during an argument.

Branson Gunter previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and attempting to have weapons while under disability.

Neighbors William and Monique, who we’re only identifying by first name, shared cell phone video with last summer, allegedly showing Gunter unleashing a tirade in the middle of West 105th Street in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

A separate video, captured by the same neighbors, shows the man arguing with the couple before a gunshot is heard.

Gunter then ran into his home, leading to a standoff with the Cleveland SWAT team, which eventually took him into custody.

Monique said her then 22-year-old son was nearly hit by Gunter’s gunfire.

“I told the judge, ‘show no mercy.’ He didn’t apologize, he hasn’t sympathized,” Monique told 19 News.

Gunter will get credit for about 10 months served, meaning he could be out of prison in roughly two years.

“I don’t feel this was justice,” William added. “Like, ‘hey, let’s just get a conviction.”

Now, they’re hoping this case leads to more pressure on the courts.

“Why is there a gun problem in Cleveland? Why are people getting shot? Because everyone is laughing, if [criminals] get only a year or two for shooting at somebody,” William said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

