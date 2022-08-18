16-year-old Cleveland boy shot, killed near Glenville High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old Cleveland boy near Glenville High School Wednesday afternoon on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police said the victim was shot around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of E. 113th Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Devonte Johnson.

Police said Johnson’s murder remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.