2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

3 children, 1 adult lose their home in fire on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: Cleveland fire)
(Source: Cleveland fire)((Source: Cleveland fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lenacrave Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Lenacrave Avenue fire
Lenacrave Avenue fire((Source: WOIO))

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but firefighters said it caused $25,000 in damages.

The three children and one adult inside the home were not injured.

Firefighters added the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Drugs seized in Warren, Ohio
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
19 News
Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station
19 News
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed
Kriston Price (right) told Shaker Heights police he shot and killed his roommate, Landon Rogers...
Shaker Heights police release hours of footage related to roommate murder investigation