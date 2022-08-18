3 children, 1 adult lose their home in fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lenacrave Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Lenacrave Avenue fire ((Source: WOIO))

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire on Lenacrave Ave. east of MLK in 5th Battalion. Attic fire quickly extinguished. No injuries reported. 1 adult and 3 children displaced. Cause under investigation. $25K damage. pic.twitter.com/YbEN6BsPSq — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 18, 2022

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but firefighters said it caused $25,000 in damages.

The three children and one adult inside the home were not injured.

Firefighters added the cause remains under investigation.

