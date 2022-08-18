3 children, 1 adult lose their home in fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.
Cleveland firefighters said the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lenacrave Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor.
The blaze was quickly extinguished, but firefighters said it caused $25,000 in damages.
The three children and one adult inside the home were not injured.
Firefighters added the cause remains under investigation.
