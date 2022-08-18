Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals.

The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday.

“The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was not supporting the type of care that was needed,” said Sharon Harvey, president of Cleveland APL.

Harvey says now, the organization has more room to keep animals longer and not have to rush and find them forever homes.

“We have gone from barely able to keep up with the inflow of animals to treating animals that we never before would’ve been able to treat,” said Harvey.

This expansion also helps pet owners in the community who wouldn’t be able to afford regular veterinary care.

“Sometimes people turn to us and want to surrender a pet because they can’t afford the care, we would rather provide that care and let the pet stay with the people they love,” said Harvey.

There are a bunch of animals at the Cleveland APL in need of forever homes.

Harvey says if you want a pet, “adopt, don’t shop.”

