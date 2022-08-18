Cleveland EMS fees have doubled officials say this won’t impact residents directly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in nearly 20 years, the cost of an ambulance ride in Cleveland has changed dramatically.

As of July 1st, one ride costs between $750 to $1,300. That’s double the previous rate.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration says this increase was necessary because of inflation and high operation costs.

“We were way behind what other cities have been charging,” said Jim Gentile, a city of Cleveland controller. “This is on ball park with most major cities”

So we wanted to know how this would negatively impact low income residents and those who don't have insurance.

What we uncovered is good news. There are city programs available to those people that would help foot the bill.

“If there is an amount left on the bill, there is a federal poverty scale that could lower the amount they have to pay,” said Gentile. “There’s also the ability to stretch what they owe overtime.”

If you are on the fence about whether to call 911 because you might not be able to afford an ambulance ride, don’t be.

Council president, Blaine Griffin, wants you to know, any emergency is worth a call.

“Don’t hesitate, please call EMS, we don’t want them to hesitate whenever this happens,” said Griffin.

The city hopes to make an extra $1.2 million dollars a year. That money would help cover the cost of providing EMS services.

