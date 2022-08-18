2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man wants to know why his paratransit ride is taking so long

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thomas Polak has used RTA’s Paratransit program 5 times a week for the past 2 years.

He tells 19 News it’s his only way to get to doctor’s appointments or to visit friends.

“Last Saturday they picked me up and they took me way out on the east side by Lee and Harvard,” said Polak.

According to Google Maps, that ride should take 10 minutes. Instead, Polak says it took close to 90. A problem that happens often, so he called RTA hoping to get answers on why the commute was so long.

“It took me an hour and 20 minutes to do a 10 minute ride and they told me if they wanted to they could keep me on the Paratransit for up to 2.5 hours if they feel necessary ,”said Polak.

Feeling hopeless and ignored he called the 19 news troubleshooter team and we picked up the phone and called RTA.

We were asked to put our questions into an email, and were told someone would get back to us soon.

