Columbus Clippers bring new meaning to ‘ground ball’ when it gets stuck in mud against Mud Hens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus Clippers’ Ernie Clement brought a whole new meaning to the term “ground ball” when it got stuck in the mud against the Mud Hens.

While at the plate against the Toledo Mud Hens on Aug. 17, Clement’s swing sent the ball right down into the mud.

The only thing that would make this more ironic is if the game were on the Mud Hens’ home turf.

Thanks to a rain delay in Columbus, the ball didn’t even bounce when it hit the ground... it got buried in the infield dirt.

It wasn’t until Clement unwound himself that he saw the ball had landed just inches in front of home plate.

But by the time he realized it was a fair ball, the catcher sprung to action and tagged Clement out as he lingered at the plate.

Even Toledo had to reassure fans that this rarity qualified as a fair ball.

The announcer best sums up this play in four words: “are you kidding me?”

One of the rarest things you will ever see in baseball...



Yes folks, that was a fair ball. 😂#LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/8wAyKmNPeb — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) August 18, 2022

With this being the only highlight-worthy play at the plate for the team, the Detroit-affiliate shut out the Clippers 3-0.

Had this qualified as a hit, it would have been among the shortest in professional baseball history... though none of these shown stayed in place like Clement’s did:

This isn’t the first time 26-year-old Clement has made headlines this season for obscure happenings on the field...

On June 27, he became the first Cleveland position player to pitch since June 29, 2019.

He was also listed as the Guardians’ backup catcher for that same game.

[ Utility player to pitcher: Ernie Clement takes the mound for the Guardians ]

The Guardians had to option Clement to Columbus to make room on the 26-man roster so they could recall Tyler Freeman from AAA on Aug 3.

This move is reminiscent of last year when Clement was sent to the Clippers towards the end of his rookie season to get more consistent game time and reps at the plate.

[ Guardians promote Tyler Freeman as Ernie Clement goes to Clippers ]

Here’s to hoping for more favorable highlights at the plate for his spark-plug the rest of this season.

Been hammering baseballs into the ground for a long time, but I’ve definitely never done this😂 https://t.co/UcFnQ10lgc — Ernie Clement (@Ernieclem) August 18, 2022

