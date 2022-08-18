2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an apparent homicide that occurred on Tuesday night because “details are very limited” at this time.

According to Mansfield police, officers were initially dispatched at 7:24 p.m. after family members reported finding the victim, later identified as Antonio Sanderfer Jr., inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanderfer died as a result of the gunshot wounds, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Sanderfer.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and determine what led up to the shooting. Police could not provide a description of the potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 419-755-9766

