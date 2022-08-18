More than 600 grams of cocaine found in Lorain, 1 man in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials executed three search warrants at three separate homes in Lorain on Wednesday.

According to officials, the homes are located on W. 17th Street, Randall Avenue and West Erie Avenue.

The search warrants were the result of a four month investigation into ongoing drug activity, said Lorain police.

Officials said they recovered over 600 grams of suspected cocaine, $40,000 in cash, an AK-47, an AR-15, two handguns ammunition, and drug paraphernalia

A 32-year-old Lorain man, with no prior criminal history, was taken into custody. Officials have identified him as Jose Antonio Correa-Martinez.

JOSE ANTONIO CORREA-MARTINEZ ((Source: Lorain police))

The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit worked together with the US Postal Service, the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security, Elyria police the Lorain Police Traffic Bureau, and the Patrol Impact Team.

