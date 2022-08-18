2 Strong 4 Bullies
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party.

Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and East 79th. He allowed someone to have a party at that spot August 13.

“I thought it was a good party. It was going great. All of a sudden, all hell broke loose,” Johnson said.

The party turned deadly at 2 a.m. 21-year-old Rohan Smith and four others were shot, including a 15-year-old girl.

There was an argument and two men started shooting, police say.

“I just leased it out. We were doing a lease agreement. That’s all I know. I went down there for the party. I saw the party. I was going to the other side and I left. I helped the person do the lease to get the party,” Johnson said.

Johnson blames the people who hosted the party. He says he insists he did his part to try and keep it safe.

“It wasn’t so much on us as the organization. It was the promotion team. It was the promoters doing the party. It was more on them. We trusted them to come into our establishment and have the right proper requirements set up.”

Johnson says he takes full responsibility for leasing the space out to the wrong people.

“Yes, I so much regret it. I am sorry for the family.”

Johnson told 19 News that there were security guards at the party. Plus, he admits the party should have never gone past midnight.

