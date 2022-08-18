Newburgh Heights Police officer nearly struck by stolen car

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Newburgh Heights Police officer was almost hit by a fleeing stolen car Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. the department responded to a report of a hit-skip crash on Harvard Avenue involving a stolen car.

Officers began checking the area for the vehicle which was reported to be a silver 2018 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen out of Lakewood.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a Newburgh Heights officer spotted the stolen Kia Sportage driving on Fleet Avenue near E. 49th Street, it then headed south on Independence Road where an officer was able to get the driver to pull over.

When the officer exited the cruiser the vehicle took off and tried to flee from the officer, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

At the same time, the officer fired his weapon at the car but police do not believe the car or the occupants were hit. The vehicle struck the officer’s cruiser as it fled onto Fleet Avenue, and left the area.

The officer was uninjured but checked by paramedics.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Cleveland Division of Police

