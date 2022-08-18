2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant to end the week

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A more stable air mass is working in from the west. This will decrease the shower and storm chances today. We could start out with some areas of low clouds this morning. We will word the forecast as partly cloudy today. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. Comfortable humidity levels. Sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. The next system approaches Ohio Saturday from the west. We will include a small chance of a few pop up thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The better chance of rain and storms looks to be Sunday.

