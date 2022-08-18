2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security.

Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday.

According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts.

The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so far, including North Royalton City Schools.

“Every dollar helps,” said North Royalton City Schools Superintendent Michael Laub.

According to Laub, the district got $150,000 to spread across three schools, around half of what they asked for.

He says they’ll use the money to buy some items to beef up security. However, that doesn’t mean it will prevent violence from happening.

“When we’re talking about visitor management systems, or window films, or buzzers or panic buttons or things like that, those are things that are to mitigate once things start to happen,” said Laub.

Laub says they’re more focused on mental health and wellness, something co-sponsor of the grant State Rep. Patton says isn’t included in the grant.

“I think that for the school security, mental health is something that we would hope is addressed through the normal channels of the school system,” said Rep. Patton.

Laub says they’ve been prioritizing mental health for years and will continue to find ways to budget for it.

He hopes with the money they’re saving thanks to this new grant, they’ll be able to do just that.

