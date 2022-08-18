2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Portage County shooting suspect had booby traps, explosives on property near fairgrounds

FILE - SWAT team
FILE - SWAT team(Source: MGN - Raymond Wambsgan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man accused of shooting someone near the Portage County fairgrounds was arrested following a standoff with the SWAT team.

Deputies initially responded to Randolph Township for reports of a shooting on Aug. 16.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was found in a ditch along Fairground Road, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and determined that the 36-year-old man lived at a residence near where the victim was located.

During the investigation, Portage County deputies learned that the suspect concealed traps on his property, including 12-foot holes and explosives.

The SWAT team, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to assist on Tuesday afternoon after the suspect barricaded himself on the property, which was enclosed by woods, obstacles, and a gated driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant for the suspect’s property was obtained and all buildings on the property were cleared with assistance from an Ohio State Highway Patrol robot and the agency’s helicopter.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was later located with the use of thermal imaging crawling and running through the woods on his property. He was eventually arrested after he was found hiding in a tree.

The suspect was booked at the Portage County Jail.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station
Akron Zoo's new snowy owlets
Baby snowy owls hatch at Akron Zoo for 1st time ever
Shooting scene near East 55th Street RTA station
Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home