Deshaun Watson issues statement; NFL reportedly suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL has suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and issued a $5 million fine for breaking the league’s personal conduct policy in a new ruling, according to multiple reports.

Watson's first game back will be against the Houston Texans #Browns https://t.co/uepsRdLG2c — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 18, 2022

The deal is being finalized. But will be done today. https://t.co/GdjfzVmSIq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2022

Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. pic.twitter.com/2dFvcePL9k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2022

Source adds "they are still working through it, it's not officially signed," but this is the working agreement. @@PasterisSports had this first from what I can see while in an uber. https://t.co/sPTVdWqNQu — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 18, 2022

Watson issued a statement after the reports surfaced.

The Browns star was originally given a 6-game suspension on Aug. 1 by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, appointed by the NFLPA and the NFL as the arbitrator for the disciplinary hearing in June. But the NFL appealed the former judge’s ruling on Aug. 3.

The NFL appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal on Aug. 4. The NFLPA and Watson filed a reply brief to the appeal on Aug. 5.

The 6-game suspension would have kept Watson off the playing field until the team’s away game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

With #Browns QB Deshaun Watson set to be suspended for 6 games per multiple reports, the QB will miss:



Sept. 11- @ CAR

Sept. 18- vs. NYJ

Sept. 22- vs. PIT (TNF)

Oct. 2- @ ATL

Oct. 9- vs. LAC

Oct. 16- vs. NE

Watson’s first possible game could be against the Ravens on October 23rd — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 1, 2022

Twenty-four women, all of whom are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, previously filed civil lawsuits against Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March, for alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits.

Buzbee also filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans organization in connection to Watson’s actions.

The Texans organization said in a statement to 19 News on June 27 they have complied with law enforcement officials and various investigations since 2021.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today,” the statement read. “Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

The Texans settled the 30 lawsuits filed against them July 15. Despite settling with the 30 women, the organization denied any wrongdoing.

Watson, along with his attorney Rusty Hardin, has denied wrongdoing since his arrival to Cleveland, including during his introductory press conference in March.

Prior to the Browns preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson publicly apologized to the women impacted by his actions.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the NFL’s owners’ meeting on Aug. 9 that the evidence presented by Robinson in her ruling warranted a 1-year suspension for Watson.

Prior to Robinson’s decision, reports from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal indicated the league wanted to suspend the Browns QB indefinitely. The indefinite suspension would give the league flexibility to keep Watson out for longer for a variety of factors, including any new lawsuits surfacing.

The Browns offense will run through Jacoby Brissett, now that former starting QB and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is no longer a Brown after being traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

Brissett has previously been a long-term starting QB in the NFL, most prominently after Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck suddenly announced his retirement from the league in 2019.

He threw for 2,942 yards on an 18-4 TD-INT ratio that year.

19 News has reached out to the Browns for comment.

