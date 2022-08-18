RTA’S Waterfront line will remain shut down through the Brown’s season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular way into the city to avoid traffic and parking will once again be unavailable to Browns fans this season as service on the RTA’s Waterfront Line will remain suspended.

RTA shut the line down at about this time last year, due to safety issues with the bridge that carries tracks over Front Street in the Flats and over the Norfolk and Southern Railroad tracks and said to expect a 2 year timeline to make the needed repairs.

At this point, the design for the repairs and the retaining walls is just about complete and RTA is taking bids for construction through about the end of this month.

RTA has currently constructed 4 temporary bridge supports to stabilize the bridge until the permanent solution is built.

The Waterfront Line from Tower City is popular connection from the suburbs as a way into and out of the Flats before and after Browns games, without the hassle of driving or parking but it is not a line that has significant traffic at any other time, so the question really becomes will the project be complete in time for next season, as scheduled..

Mike Schipper is RTA’s Manager of Project Management, and he said the project is on track to be finished by next football season.

“It’s not stable enough to run trains on it and we don’t want trains with passengers on so that’s why we closed it and that’s why we continue with the design effort so we can get it in rehabilitation and reopened next year,” Shipper said.

RTA, Schiffer said would know more about the process once the bidding process was finished, but believes the lead time built in to the project was sufficient to meet the construction goal of completion by next year.

