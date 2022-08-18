2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of a deadly stabbing

Albert Wood (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for a deadly stabbing in September 2021.

Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Wood was also found guilty of burglary for an unrelated case.

Cleveland police said on Sept. 5, 2021, Wood stabbed a 40-year-old man who was resting near a bust stop at E. 156th Street and Lakeshore Blvd.

The victim died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Wood was arrested by police on Sept. 11, 2021.

