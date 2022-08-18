‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California.
The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs, and other paraphernalia.
According to the Warren Police Department, items included:
- 1 handgun
- Crack cocaine
- Marijuana
- Drug packaging materials
- Surveillance equipment
“We would like to thank the citizens of Warren for your continued support,” the department shared on Facebook.
