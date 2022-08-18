‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California.

The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs, and other paraphernalia.

According to the Warren Police Department, items included:

1 handgun

Crack cocaine

Marijuana

Drug packaging materials

Surveillance equipment

“We would like to thank the citizens of Warren for your continued support,” the department shared on Facebook.

