‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

Drugs seized in Warren, Ohio
Drugs seized in Warren, Ohio(Warren Police Department, Warren, Ohio Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California.

The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs, and other paraphernalia.

According to the Warren Police Department, items included:

  • 1 handgun
  • Crack cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Drug packaging materials
  • Surveillance equipment

“We would like to thank the citizens of Warren for your continued support,” the department shared on Facebook.

