Social media prank disrupts local family’s sleep with late night antics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The social media craze, Ding, Dong, Ditch has made its way to Northeast Ohio.

A Mentor-on-the-Lake family has been targeted three times in as many weeks with 1 a.m. banging on their home’s front door, rapping on their window too and ringing their door bell.

It has scared the children and angered the parents.

They’ve called the police and reported the disturbances hoping to stop all the noise. April Elzholz, a mother of three young children is a nurse, who works odd shifts she would welcome some peace and quiet.

“They’re getting smarter. They’re leaving in cars. They’re shutting off the lights, covering all their faces. I just don’t understand why it’s happening and we just want it to stop.”

Mentor-on-the-Lake police Chief John Gielink is asking for public help. He said if residents have any video that might help ID the teens please share it with them so they can stop the pranks before things turn tragic.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.