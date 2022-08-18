Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn area, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into cars in the Cleveland and Brooklyn areas is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said this is the same suspect who broke into four or five cars in the Target parking lot at Steelyard Commons at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Autoplay Caption

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.