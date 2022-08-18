2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn area, police say

Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn area, police say
Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn area, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into cars in the Cleveland and Brooklyn areas is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said this is the same suspect who broke into four or five cars in the Target parking lot at Steelyard Commons at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Caption

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

RTA
Cleveland man wants to know why his paratransit ride is taking so long
Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn area, police say
Theft suspect wanted for car break-ins in Cleveland and Brooklyn areas, police say
POLICE LIGHTS
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland
RTA's Waterfront Line, a popular way, through the Flats, for people on their way to see the...
RTA’S Waterfront line will remain shut down through the Brown’s season