Thursday’s media availability with Cleveland Browns players has been delayed
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have delayed Thursday’s previously-scheduled media availability with players, according to Baillie Burmaster.
Various players and head coach Kevin Stefanski were supposed to speak before Thursday afternoon’s practice, but their availabilities have been delayed for an unknown time.
Thursday also marks the first of the joint practices the Cleveland Browns are hosting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Berea.
