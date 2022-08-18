2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Thursday’s media availability with Cleveland Browns players has been delayed

The Cleveland Browns, left, line up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of...
The Cleveland Browns, left, line up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have delayed Thursday’s previously-scheduled media availability with players, according to Baillie Burmaster.

Various players and head coach Kevin Stefanski were supposed to speak before Thursday afternoon’s practice, but their availabilities have been delayed for an unknown time.

Thursday also marks the first of the joint practices the Cleveland Browns are hosting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Berea.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Deshaun Watson issues statement; NFL reportedly suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re still in training camp mode’
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio named No. 55 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward catches a ball before an NFL football game between the...
Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward named No. 87 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list