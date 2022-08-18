Thursday’s media availability with Cleveland Browns players has been delayed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have delayed Thursday’s previously-scheduled media availability with players, according to Baillie Burmaster.

The #Browns media availability with players has been delayed...Could this mean Deshaun Watson news is coming? — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 18, 2022

Various players and head coach Kevin Stefanski were supposed to speak before Thursday afternoon’s practice, but their availabilities have been delayed for an unknown time.

Thursday also marks the first of the joint practices the Cleveland Browns are hosting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Berea.

