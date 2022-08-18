2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities

Wickliffe police help catch armed robbery suspect(Source: Wickliffe police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio.

The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.

Police looked through the window of the unoccupied Kia and saw a distinct pair of pants and hooded-sweatshirt worn during the robberies sitting in plain view inside the car.

Wickliffe police help catch armed robbery suspect(Source: Wickliffe police Facebook)

Investigators set up surveillance of the parking lot and saw the suspect, later identified by Wickliffe police as Brandon Williams, leave the hotel just over two hours after the officer’s initial discovery.

Police moved in and detained the Cleveland man. A loaded gun was found in his waistband.

Wickliffe police help catch armed robbery suspect(Source: Wickliffe police Facebook)

Detectives from Beachwood and Shaker Heights joined Wickliffe police to question Williams.

According to Wickliffe police, Williams confessed to multiple armed robberies at stores in at least four cities.

Wickliffe police help catch armed robbery suspect(Source: Wickliffe police Facebook)

Williams is being held at the Lake County Jail on charges that include having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

Investigators from the other police departments are expected to charge Williams with additional crimes.

