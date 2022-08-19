2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County.

According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township.

OSHP said the driver, a Tuscarawas County man, traveled left of center and struck another vehicle head on, sending it off the road and into a ditch.

He fled after the crash but was taken into custody about two hours later, according to the release.

The highway patrol did not say if charges will be filed against the driver.

OSHP said 72-year-old Rand Luckner, of Hartville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Crews took his passenger, a 73-year-old woman, to Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the release, alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

