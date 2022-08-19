2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person killed, several others injured in fiery overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Cleveland EMS said a man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash and vehicle fire.

Additionally, one woman and two other men were taken to MetroHealth Hospital with minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Debris from the crash was scattered across both directions of the interstate.

Emergency crews reopened all eastbound lanes on I-90 at approximately 4:15 a.m. At that time, all westbound lanes remain closed while police investigated the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

