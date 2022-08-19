1 person killed, several others injured in fiery overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-90 West CLOSED after W.41st exit. I-90 East is down to one lane in that area. Motorists should avoid the area at this time. Reported to be a fatal Motor Vehicle Accident. https://t.co/rzlPVMpWUI — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) August 19, 2022

Cleveland EMS said a man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene of the crash and vehicle fire.

Additionally, one woman and two other men were taken to MetroHealth Hospital with minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Debris from the crash was scattered across both directions of the interstate.

Here is a view from the W44th Street Bridge. We are looking Westward. You can see the pickup that was involved in this crash. AIU is on scene. pic.twitter.com/0h3O8RNcFD — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 19, 2022

Emergency crews reopened all eastbound lanes on I-90 at approximately 4:15 a.m. At that time, all westbound lanes remain closed while police investigated the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.