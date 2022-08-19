2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 mystery E. coli cases impacting Ohio, Michigan discovered in Cuyahoga County

So far 29 people have reported the illness but officials say there are likely more.
Two of the Ohio's 14 mystery E. coli cases are in Cuyahoga county according to health officials.
Two of the Ohio's 14 mystery E. coli cases are in Cuyahoga county according to health officials.(Source: CDC)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC is asking people in Ohio and Michigan to help them solve the mystery of a new E. coli outbreak that has made at least 29 people sick so far, and sent nine of them to the hospital.

While the Ohio Department of Health is leading the investigation in this state, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two of the state’s cases are in the county.

The question is what is making people sick, and the CDC has provided a link for people who think they might be ill to report everything they’ve eaten in the past week.

So far, Ohio is reporting 14 cases and Michigan has 15 with no deaths in either state.

Here are the symptoms to lookout for, according to the CDC, and if you have them, you should contact:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

