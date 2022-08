CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three males ages 16, 40, and 42 were shot in the 7500 block of Decker Avenue around 530pm Friday.

Decker Avenue is located in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

They were all taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

